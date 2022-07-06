TBSE Board Result 2022: Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 is expected to be announced today July 6, 2022 on the official website. According to the local media reports, the TBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be released at 12 p.m. The TBSE term 2 result will be available on the websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in once it is announced. Students must enter their roll number and registration number to access the roll number and registration number TBSE term 2 Class 10 and TBSE term 2 Class 12 results.

TBSE Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check result

Visit the official website of Tripura Board – tripuraresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2.

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button

Then, TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will appear on the screen

Download your result and save it for future reference

This year, 43,294 students took the TBSE Madhyamik exam, which was held from April 18 to May 6, while 28,931 took the TBSE Uccha Madhyamik exam, which was held from May 2 to June 1. Students must obtain a minimum of 30% in each paper and overall to pass the Tripura board exams in 2022.