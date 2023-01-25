topStoriesenglish2565631
TBSE EXAM ROUTINE 2023

TBSE Exam Routine 2023: Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet RELEASED at tbse.tripura.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Tripura Board 2023: As per this, Tripura Board Class 10th Exams and Tripura Board Class 12th exams will be held in the month of March 2023, scroll down for more details.

Jan 25, 2023

Tripura Board 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE Exam Routine 2023 has been announced on the official website. Tripura Board Class 10th and Tripura Board Class 12th Exams would be held in March 2023. Tripura Board will begin board exams for Class 10 and Class 10 Madrassa Alim on March 16, 2023, as described below and on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. The TBSE 12th Exams will commence on March 15, 2023.

Tripura Board 2023: Here's how to download datesheet

  • Go to tbse.tripura.gov.in.
  • On the home page, open the Class 10 and Class 12 time table link.
  • Download the PDF file and save a copy for future reference

Tripura Board 2023; direct link here

According to the TBSE, about 43,503 students will take the Class 10 and Madrassa Alim exams. This year, around 38,034 pupils are anticipated to sit for the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exams.

