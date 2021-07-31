TBSE Result 2021 for Madhyamik (10th) & Higher Secondary (12th/ HS) will be declared today @ tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Tripura: Students who appeared for the Tripura Board exams will get their results soon, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) said. TBSE had earlier announced that class 10th, 12th results were likely to be released by July 31, 2021.

Speaking to reporters at the TBSE office at Gorkhabasti on Friday, Dr Saha said the board is in the last lap of preparations for announcing the board results and the results would be officially announced on Saturday noon.

Once the results are officially released, students will be able to check them online on the official site of the board- tbse.tripura.gov.in.

An official confirmation is expected from the Board on the date and timings of the result. This time all Boards are under Supreme Court orders to release the results by July 31.

Tripura Board Exams 2021 got cancelled this academic year in the state due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

Like CBSE and other Boards across the country, even TBSE decided to cancel 10th, 12th exams for the safety of the students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this time results are being tabulated based on an alternative evaluation criteria set by the Board.

The exact division of weightage is unknown to us for this criteria. However, as reported earlier, 10th result will be computed by considering the marks recieved prior to the board exam in Language, Science and Social Sciences along with highest marks obtained in internal assessment of English and Maths. For those who did not sit for pre-board exams, they will be evaluated based on class 9 results.

