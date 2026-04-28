TCS 'conversion' case heats up: Burqa, namaz guide, Malaysia angle - New details emerge

Fresh details have emerged in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik office. A Nashik court on Monday heard detailed arguments on the anticipatory bail plea of Nida Aijaz Khan, one of the accused in the case.

Also Read: Nashik TCS row: Court refuses interim bail to accused Nida Khan

Case hearing in court

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the news agency ANI, appearing for the prosecution, government lawyer Ajay Mishra informed the court that the hearing was limited to determining whether custodial interrogation of the accused was required. He said that while the roles of other accused persons were noted, the arguments on Monday were confined to Nida Khan's anticipatory bail application.

"Today's hearing was limited only to Nida. The court has cursorily seen what the role of Danish and others is. There wasn't much debate in court on that matter because today it was limited to whether the custodial interrogation of Nida is required or not," he said.

During the proceedings, the prosecution placed several points before the court, describing the case as serious and stating, "The hearing for the anticipatory bail application of Accused No. 3, Nida Aijaz Khan, has taken place. In this, several points were raised by the prosecution, the main points being: it's a very serious offence; there are possibilities of conversion; some funding has taken place..."

The prosecution stated that the accused allegedly guided the victim in religious practices, including offering namaz, wearing a burqa, and hijab.

The court was informed that the accused had allegedly visited the residence of the victim and had allegedly provided such training.

Burqa, books, and more

Items, including a burqa and certain books, which were recovered during the investigation under the panchnama, were presented before the court.

"Despite being from a backward class, pressure was put on her regarding how to wear a burqa, how to wear a hijab, and how to perform Namaz," Mishra said.

"Accused No. 3, Nida, went to her home and provided training for this. A burqa was given, and some books were given, which have been recovered as per the panchnama. All these things were shown to the court today," he further added.

Mishra also stated that the victim's statement, recorded before a magistrate, was placed on record, detailing how she came into contact with the accused and the subsequent developments.

"In this, the detailed statement given by the victim before the magistrate was shown, in which the victim categorically stated how she met the applicant, how the applicant threatened the victim, gave her a burqa, and downloaded Islamic reels and YouTube links onto her mobile," Mishra elaborated.

"After that, how training for Namaz was given at home, many such things have come up in that statement, for which there is corroborative evidence from family members as well. All that evidence was placed before the court," he continued.

Victim's name change

The prosecution alleged that the victim's name was changed to "Haniya" as part of further activities, which are still under investigation.

The court was also informed that preliminary findings indicate possible links in Malegaon, where certain documentation related to conversion may have been attempted.

However, Mishra clarified that the investigation into these aspects is still ongoing and at an early stage.

Additionally, the prosecution mentioned that certain international links, including a possible Malaysia connection, are being probed, with suspicion that the victim may have been taken abroad under the pretext of a job or promotion.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea. The matter has been posted for orders on May 2, 2026.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Who is Nida Khan? TCS Nashik employee probed for links to the Delhi Red Fort blast