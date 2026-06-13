TCS employee dies by suicide in Pune, FIR filed against three over harassment allegations

A 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, died by suicide after allegedly facing repeated insults, harassment, and humiliation. Based on a complaint filed by his 19-year-old son and a detailed suicide note, police have registered an FIR against three people, including two TCS employees. The investigation is currently underway.

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FIR registered after complaint by son

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According to the complaint filed by Brahme's 19-year-old son, Anish, on June 9, the TCS employee had been facing prolonged mental harassment, humiliation, and defamation. The family alleged that the continued pressure eventually led him to take the extreme step.

Speaking to ANI, Pune Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudhakar Yadav said that an FIR had been registered against three people, including two TCS employees, based on the detailed suicide note left by Brahme.

"A TCS employee, identified as Amit Abhay Brahme, died by suicide in June. Based on his detailed suicide note, an FIR has been registered against three people, including two TCS employees. He wrote that he was subjected to repeated insults and mental harassment. The investigation is underway," ACP Yadav told ANI.

Family alleges workplace harassment

According to the complaint, Brahme was allegedly sidelined at work, and several important assignments were taken away from him.

His family further alleged that he was repeatedly humiliated, pressured to resign, and threatened with negative performance assessments.

Allegations of false complaints and defamation

Apart from the workplace-related allegations, the family accused one employee of filing false criminal complaints against Brahme and sending legal notices that allegedly caused him further mental distress.

The complainant also alleged that defamatory communications about Brahme were circulated within the company. One of the employees had allegedly sent an email to TCS with the intention of damaging his reputation.

TCS issues statement

Responding to the allegations, TCS expressed grief over the death of its employee.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us, and we are extending all support to the bereaved family.

"We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to the relevant authorities as they continue their investigation. As this is an ongoing process, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage. We remain committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees."

Police investigation underway

The case has been registered at the Bhosari Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said that further investigation is underway.

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