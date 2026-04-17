Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038331https://zeenews.india.com/india/tcs-nashik-case-nida-khan-pregnancy-claim-anticipatory-bail-sit-investigation-3038331.html
NewsIndiaTCS Nashik shocker: Absconding accused Nida Khan claims pregnancy in anticipatory bail plea
NIDA KHAN

TCS Nashik shocker: Absconding accused Nida Khan claims pregnancy in anticipatory bail plea

Absconding TCS employee Nida Khan, a key accused in the Nashik sexual harassment and conversion case, has moved court for anticipatory bail claiming pregnancy.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TCS Nashik shocker: Absconding accused Nida Khan claims pregnancy in anticipatory bail pleaAbsconding TCS employee Nida Khan. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

An absconding accused Nida Khan has filed an application in a local court to obtain relief in light of her pregnancy in a case that alleges sexual harassment and forced conversion at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO in Nashik.

Khan (25) has fled since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was created to take over the investigation of the TCS case and has been absent from the jurisdiction. Her family is reportedly in Mumbai and claims the reason is that she is pregnant with her first child, an assertion that her legal counsel is expected to advance as an argument for protecting her from arrest.

SIT investigations into conversions and harassment

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nashik police created an SIT the week before last to investigate multiple allegations of sexual harassment and forced conversion made by employees working at the TCS office. Currently, the SIT is reviewing a total of nine allegations of the following:

Forced conversion: One of the allegations is that a male employee was forced to perform Namaz and suffered discrimination for his religion.

Sexual harassment/assault: There are allegations that males, including managers, mentally and sexually harassed female employees from February 2022 to March 2026.

Marriage scam: One of the accused males has allegedly established an ongoing physical relationship with a subordinate while promising her marriage.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the allegations made, which include six males working in the company and the female HR head, Ashwini Chainani, and all have been suspended from the company pending further investigation.

The complaints of collusion by management

There was a systemic failure to assist the victims of harassment within the company after they had reported incidents of molestation and/or inappropriate comments to the head of a unit, and so their complaints were ignored.

According to police, a senior officer did not take action on the reports of molestation, and this lack of action "effectively encouraged" the behaviour of the accused, and the Department of HR has come under criticism for not forwarding the complaints to the corporate level but rather for blocking them.

TCS to be committed to a policy of 'zero tolerance'

Many in the corporate sector were shocked by the allegations against TCS. TCS has a commitment to providing a safe workplace for all employees and released a statement on Sunday following the reports in Nashik. "TCS intends to operate under a strict policy of 'Zero Tolerance' towards harassment or coercion of any type. "We immediately acted when we became aware of the situation in Nashik," said the company representative. "TCS will fully cooperate with the SIT throughout the investigation, and once the police investigation has been concluded, will take further action internally."

ALSO READDelhi heatwave: Temperature hits 40.3°C as GRAP 1 returns amid 'poor' air quality

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Red Fort Blast
Kashmir SIA finds no link of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Delhi Red Fort blast case
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 result
Blame game erupts in MI camp after loss vs PBKS, Hardik Pandya says this
India-US ties
Amid America's Pakistan pivot, should India recalibrate Russia strategy?
Strait of Malacca Naming History
Did you know an Indian amla tree is linked to Strait of Malacca? Here’s story
Women Reservation Bill
Muslim quota within Women’s Reservation bill: What the Constitution says | DNA
mobility
Indian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six facts
israel lebanon
Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, says 'has been my honour...'
Shreyas Iyer Catch vs MI
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch of IPL 2026’ stuns Rohit & SKY, goes viral
Quinton de Kock 112 vs PBKS IPL 2026
De Kock’s century in vain as MI struggle continues; PBKS need 196 runs
Jay Shah Young Global Leaders 2026
Jay Shah named WEF Young Leader 2026 for global cricket impact; Know details