TCS Nashik shocker: Absconding accused Nida Khan claims pregnancy in anticipatory bail plea

An absconding accused Nida Khan has filed an application in a local court to obtain relief in light of her pregnancy in a case that alleges sexual harassment and forced conversion at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO in Nashik.

Khan (25) has fled since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was created to take over the investigation of the TCS case and has been absent from the jurisdiction. Her family is reportedly in Mumbai and claims the reason is that she is pregnant with her first child, an assertion that her legal counsel is expected to advance as an argument for protecting her from arrest.

SIT investigations into conversions and harassment

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Nashik police created an SIT the week before last to investigate multiple allegations of sexual harassment and forced conversion made by employees working at the TCS office. Currently, the SIT is reviewing a total of nine allegations of the following:

Forced conversion: One of the allegations is that a male employee was forced to perform Namaz and suffered discrimination for his religion.

Sexual harassment/assault: There are allegations that males, including managers, mentally and sexually harassed female employees from February 2022 to March 2026.

Marriage scam: One of the accused males has allegedly established an ongoing physical relationship with a subordinate while promising her marriage.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the allegations made, which include six males working in the company and the female HR head, Ashwini Chainani, and all have been suspended from the company pending further investigation.

The complaints of collusion by management

There was a systemic failure to assist the victims of harassment within the company after they had reported incidents of molestation and/or inappropriate comments to the head of a unit, and so their complaints were ignored.

According to police, a senior officer did not take action on the reports of molestation, and this lack of action "effectively encouraged" the behaviour of the accused, and the Department of HR has come under criticism for not forwarding the complaints to the corporate level but rather for blocking them.

TCS to be committed to a policy of 'zero tolerance'

Many in the corporate sector were shocked by the allegations against TCS. TCS has a commitment to providing a safe workplace for all employees and released a statement on Sunday following the reports in Nashik. "TCS intends to operate under a strict policy of 'Zero Tolerance' towards harassment or coercion of any type. "We immediately acted when we became aware of the situation in Nashik," said the company representative. "TCS will fully cooperate with the SIT throughout the investigation, and once the police investigation has been concluded, will take further action internally."

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