TCS Nashik HR manager Nida Khan missing: Executive's alleged link with Delhi blast adds twist

TCS Nashik HR Manager Nida Khan: The TCS Nashik's alleged sexual harrassment and forced conversion case of Hindu girl employees by Muslim HR and team leads have turned into a highly debated issue with political leaders calling it 'corporate jihad'. The investigation into the alleged harassment and coercion case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik has intensified, with HR executive Nida Khan emerging as a key accused—now missing and on the police radar.

Multiple FIRs have been registered and several employees arrested after a wave of complaints surfaced from within the workplace. Investigators say the allegations include harassment, intimidation and coercion, with some incidents reportedly dating back to 2022.

Nida Khan, who handled employee grievances as part of the HR team, is under scrutiny for her alleged failure to act on repeated complaints. Reports claim that her role is critical, as she was responsible for ensuring workplace compliance. Investigators are also examining claims that some complainants may have been discouraged from formally escalating their concerns.

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Her disappearance has complicated the probe. Police teams have carried out searches at multiple locations, including Bhiwandi, while also tracking her digital footprint. Officials say questioning her is key to understanding whether internal mechanisms were bypassed or deliberately ignored.

Adding another layer to the case is a parallel buzz on social media linking Nida Khan to last year’s Delhi Red Fort blast investigation involving Dr Shaheen Shahid. Some posts claim the two had met in Delhi. While the blast case dealt with national security concerns, the Nashik case is centred on workplace misconduct.

Police, however, have been quick to draw a line—there is no official confirmation of any connection between the two. Still, the comparisons have fuelled debate around accountability of professionals in positions of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the investigation has widened as more complainants step forward, including a male employee, expanding the scope beyond initial accounts. Officers say the increasing number of FIRs suggests growing confidence among victims.

Reports said that Police launched an undercover operation after repeated complaints. Investigators are now probing whether multiple accused acted in coordination and whether earlier warning signs were overlooked. With Nida Khan still untraceable, police say efforts to locate her remain a priority as they continue to piece together the chain of events inside the workplace.