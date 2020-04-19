TDP leader KTR's reply to twitter user referring to Virat Kohli's haircut is winning hearts

As the lockdown gets extended in India till May 3, several people are turning to Twitter to share their queries. One such concern was put up to Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao.

A Twitter user named Sharath Chandra asked the minister if barber shops would be open post April 20. Sharath wrote, ''@KTRTRS Sir a sincere query: Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens, I have a strong feeling I’ll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted.''

KTR’s reply to the question got lot of attention of the Twitterians and won hearts, making many laugh out loud. Answering to the query Rao referred to the well-know couple Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma and said ''when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don't you.''

Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you https://t.co/lSnS5WKZ6F — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 16, 2020

What added to the fun was a witty comment from his sister and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on her brother's reply. She said, ''Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava (Brother, are you giving such chance to my sister-in-law as well)?!''

Soon after the Minister's response, the comment section was filled with hilarious responses like, ''Sir, what about singles then?'' and ''Sir, every wife is not similar to Anushka Sharma.''

KTR’s reply has since gone viral collecting over 14.5k likes and more than 1.2k retweets since Saturday evening. Several people have posted their reactions and further questions in the tweet’s comments section.