Teachers' Day 2020

Teachers' Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah thank teachers for their contribution towards building nation

On the occasssion of Teachers' Day in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the contribution of teachers and expressed his gratitude for their hardwork.

Teachers&#039; Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah thank teachers for their contribution towards building nation

New Delhi: On the occasssion of Teachers' Day in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the contribution of teachers and expressed his gratitude for their hardwork.

Takine to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti."

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank extended greetings on Teachers` Day.

Shah paid tributes to the former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, he tweeted: "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On Teachers Day, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls."

While, Pokhriyal thanked teachers on the occassion, he wrote: "I wish all the countrymen on Teachers` Day and salute all the gurus. Let us thank our teachers, counselors and parents on the occasion of Teacher`s Day, with whose blessings we have learned a lot."

Teachers` Day is celebrated in the memory of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India`s second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers` Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 today in a virtual ceremony amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 47 teachers have been chosen from across the nation.

