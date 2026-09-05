/Teachers’ Day 2026: PM Modi meets award-winning teachers at special ceremony in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a message for teachers: go beyond the classroom. Help kids hold onto their innocence, their curiosity that's what he emphasised while interacting with National Teachers' Day Award winners in New Delhi.
During the conversation, PM Modi made a point about the "child within." Teachers, he said, need to keep that alive not just in their students, but in themselves too. Real education, according to him, happens when teachers become part of a student's life, not just someone standing at the front of a room, focused only on syllabus and textbooks.
PM Modi also raised concern over increasing screen time among children. He suggested that students should be encouraged to take part in sports, outdoor games, and creative activities to reduce dependency on mobile phones and digital screens.
Social issues found their way into the conversation too. Breast cancer awareness, specifically. PM Modi pointed out that more women are stepping forward voluntarily for health check-ups these days, which he sees as a sign that awareness in society is genuinely growing.
The Prime Minister also warned about the growing problem of drug abuse. He said continuous awareness is needed so that children can stay safe and do not fall into harmful habits unknowingly.
#TeachersDay is about appreciating the strong contribution of teachers to our society. It is also a day to pay homage to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2026
Here is what happened when the National Teachers' Awards winners were invited to 7, LKM yesterday…. pic.twitter.com/LtXTvHiQoQ
Then there's the National Education Policy. circled back to this, stressing that students need real-world exposure, practical skills, and experiences beyond what a classroom alone can offer.
This year, a total of 82 teachers and educators were honoured with the National Teachers Awards. These include teachers from school education, higher education institutions, polytechnics, and skill development sectors.
The award winners themselves shared their own stories, too innovative methods they've used, ways they've made learning feel interactive, engaging, something students actually want to be part of.
One more thing Modi touched on: Teachers' Day isn't just about celebrating teachers. It's also a nod to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary falls on this exact day.
The interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and award-winning teachers highlights the vital role educators play in shaping the future of the country. It also reflects the importance of modern, practical, and student-friendly education that goes beyond textbooks and helps children grow into responsible citizens.
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