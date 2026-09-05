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Teachers’ Day 2026: PM Modi meets award-winning teachers at special ceremony in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met National Teachers’ Day Award winners in New Delhi and praised their role in shaping students beyond textbooks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Teachers’ Day 2026: PM Modi meets award-winning teachers at special ceremony in New Delhi
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