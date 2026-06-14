/Teachers, parents & communities are first line of defence against drug addiction: Balbir Singh

As encouraging results of the Bhagwant Mann Government’s anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashean Virudh” begin to emerge, authorities emphasise that lasting success will depend not only on enforcement against drug traffickers and peddlers but also on prevention, early detection, treatment and timely intervention at the family and community levels.
Launched on March 1, 2025, the Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign has evolved into one of the state's most significant anti-drug initiatives, combining strict enforcement measures with efforts aimed at de-addiction, rehabilitation and awareness generation.
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said, "As part of prevention and rehabilitation efforts, more than 90,000 victims of drug abuse have been admitted to de-addiction and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres across Punjab between March 1, 2025, and May 2026.” The figure reflects the Punjab Government’s focus on treatment and recovery alongside enforcement.
He added that while action against the drug menace continues across the state, teachers, parents and community members remain the first line of defence in identifying vulnerable individuals before substance use develops into addiction. "The early stages of addiction often go unnoticed, manifesting through subtle emotional, behavioural and physical warning signs," he added.
Early indicators may include sudden mood swings, irritability, declining academic or work performance, withdrawal from family interactions, secrecy about routine activities, unexplained demands for money, new social circles, disturbed sleep patterns and loss of interest in sports and other activities.
Physical symptoms may include neglect of personal hygiene, fatigue, redness of the eyes, drowsiness, changes in eating habits and unexplained fluctuations in weight. Experts associated with the campaign advise families not to ignore such behavioural changes. Parents should address these concerns through calm and supportive conversations, without judgment, and seek professional help whenever necessary.
Following interventions carried out under Yudh Nashean Virudh, many individuals have successfully undergone treatment and rehabilitation and are now leading healthier lives.
Manpreet Singh (name changed) from Amritsar, who recovered from drug addiction, said, "There was a time when I had almost given up on myself. The Punjab government's de-addiction centre gave me a new lease of life. The staff treated me with dignity and care. Today, I am free from addiction and looking forward to a better future. My message to others is simple: recovery is possible if you take the first step."
Khushbaaz Singh (name changed), who belongs to Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district and is currently admitted to a de-addiction centre at Government Medical College, Amritsar, said, "The treatment and counselling helped me overcome addiction and return to a normal life. Today, I am focused on my family, work and a healthier future. The staff here has been very helpful."
Guidelines for parents:
• Spend quality time with children, especially teenagers.
• Maintain open and friendly communication with them.
• Stay informed about their children's social circles and daily routines.
• Monitor behavioural changes and shifts in emotional or financial needs.
• Encourage participation in sports, cultural and community activities.
• Seek counselling or medical assistance at the first signs of concern.
The Bhagwant Mann Government stresses that the three integral components of tackling drug abuse are de-addiction, rehabilitation and counselling. Through the Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign, the government aims to curb the supply of narcotics, create awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and support the recovery of affected individuals.
The government's emphasis is that the fight against drug abuse is not solely about strict enforcement. Families, educational institutions, healthcare professionals and communities must work together to identify early warning signs and support affected individuals through treatment, rehabilitation and recovery. The campaign underscores that enforcement against drug traffickers and efforts aimed at prevention, treatment and rehabilitation must go hand in hand to achieve lasting success in eliminating the drug menace from Punjab.
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