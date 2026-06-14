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  • /Teachers, parents & communities are first line of defence against drug addiction: Balbir Singh

Teachers, parents & communities are first line of defence against drug addiction: Balbir Singh

Launched on March 1, 2025, the Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign has evolved into one of the state's most significant anti-drug initiatives, combining strict enforcement measures with efforts aimed at de-addiction, rehabilitation and awareness generation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Teachers, parents & communities are first line of defence against drug addiction: Balbir Singh

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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