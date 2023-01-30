Teachers scam: 'Admit Cards At Kuntal's House... Ruining Bengal', Says HC

Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) A judge of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, while hearing the matter in the teachers` recruitment scam in West Bengal, observed that some criminals are up to ruin the state completely.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay made this observation after hearing that copies of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets and admits cards for the written examination for teachers` recruitment has been recovered from the residence of youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Gosh, who was arrested on January 21 by the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate.

"How is that possible? I will ask Kuntal Ghosh how OMR sheets and admit cards were recovered from his residence. Some criminals are up to ruining this state," Justice Gangopadhyay observed.

On the occasion, he also slammed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

"Who all are running the show at the board? How can corruption be of such a magnitude? Some people are there who do not do anything. But they will react when the victims approach the court. None will be spared. At the same time, I will not allow creation of super-numeric posts which is nothing but to camouflage such corrupt activities," said Justice Gangopadhyay.

ED sleuths have already identified 35 individuals who were recruited after paying handsome amounts to Ghosh and all of them are currently employed with different state-run schools in West Bengal.

Ghosh has confessed to ED of receiving Rs 19 crore from different candidates as a part and also told the central agency sleuths that of Rs 19 crore he handed over Rs 15 crore to former state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the scam.

ED sleuths have also come across specific clues against Kuntal Ghosh of selective leaking of question papers of the written examination for teachers` recruitment which he did following the endorsement of Partha Chatterjee.

Trinamool Congress on Sunday had also hinted that like Partha Chatterjee, disciplinary action will also be initiated against Ghosh.

