Team Innovation amplified the craziness of AP Dhillion's The Takeover Tour

Haven't tours and events become a core part of our entertainment life? Sure, it has! The memories of watching our favourite artist perform live are directly added to the journal of "halcyon days." One such unforgettable tour was organised by Team Innovation. And it was for the youth sensation and leading artist, AP Dhillon.

Team Innovation is a top-notch firm that looks after the biggest party and events scenes in India. Initially, when people came across the announcement of AP Dhillon's tour, they went bonkers, and the live experience was even more jaw-dropping. Team Innovation's AP Dhillon-The Takeover Tour came right after the pandemic and attracted a horde of party-goers.

The tour started in Mumbai and ended in Pune. Cities like Goa and Kolkata were also on the list. Team Innovation's tour with the country's top artists will be remembered by people for years.

While Team Innovation is known for curating above-the-world experiences and AP Dhillon's song is already cherished by people across the nation, the aura created by merging the two was truly unparalleled. Ask the people who were a part of this tour... Team Innovation's social media was flooded with messages, tags, and comments; the audience couldn't stop applauding them for such a wonderful event.

Team Innovation also toured with DJ Chetas in over 12 cities when it was celebrating its eighth anniversary. They recently hosted India's one of the biggest cruise festivals, "Groove Cruise", in collaboration with more than 10 notable artists.

Team Innovation, founded by Mohit Bijalni and co-founded by Siddhesh Kudtarkar and Akash Jain, comes up with new events very often. They recently announced their tour with treasured singer B Praak, which will start on May 28th, and Team Innovation is also set to go on a tour with Arjun Kanungo, which will start on June 8th. So brace yourself up as Team Innovation will stun you once again.

(Sponsored Feature)