हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
party and events

Team Innovation amplified the craziness of AP Dhillion's The Takeover Tour

Team Innovation is a top-notch firm that looks after the biggest party and events scenes in India. Team Innovation's AP Dhillon-The Takeover Tour came right after the pandemic and attracted a horde of party-goers. 

Team Innovation amplified the craziness of AP Dhillion&#039;s The Takeover Tour

Haven't tours and events become a core part of our entertainment life? Sure, it has! The memories of watching our favourite artist perform live are directly added to the journal of "halcyon days." One such unforgettable tour was organised by Team Innovation. And it was for the youth sensation and leading artist, AP Dhillon.

Team Innovation is a top-notch firm that looks after the biggest party and events scenes in India. Initially, when people came across the announcement of AP Dhillon's tour, they went bonkers, and the live experience was even more jaw-dropping. Team Innovation's AP Dhillon-The Takeover Tour came right after the pandemic and attracted a horde of party-goers.

The tour started in Mumbai and ended in Pune. Cities like Goa and Kolkata were also on the list. Team Innovation's tour with the country's top artists will be remembered by people for years.

While Team Innovation is known for curating above-the-world experiences and AP Dhillon's song is already cherished by people across the nation, the aura created by merging the two was truly unparalleled. Ask the people who were a part of this tour... Team Innovation's social media was flooded with messages, tags, and comments; the audience couldn't stop applauding them for such a wonderful event.  

Team Innovation also toured with DJ Chetas in over 12 cities when it was celebrating its eighth anniversary. They recently hosted India's one of the biggest cruise festivals, "Groove Cruise", in collaboration with more than 10 notable artists.

Team Innovation, founded by Mohit Bijalni and co-founded by Siddhesh Kudtarkar and Akash Jain, comes up with new events very often. They recently announced their tour with treasured singer B Praak, which will start on May 28th, and Team Innovation is also set to go on a tour with Arjun Kanungo, which will start on June 8th. So brace yourself up as Team Innovation will stun you once again.

 

 

 

(Sponsored Feature)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
party and eventsentertainment life
Next
Story

This University Has Been Providing For Its Students and Faculties Numerous Global Learning Opportunities across Europe

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Badhir News: Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case