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  • /Team Nabin signals BJP’s new election strategy: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach in focus

Team Nabin signals BJP’s new election strategy: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach in focus

The new team also reflects the party’s focus on political performance and regional representation. Biplab Kumar Deb, a prominent BJP leader from Tripura associated with the party’s expansion in the east, has been appointed national general secretary.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Team Nabin signals BJP’s new election strategy: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach in focus
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Team Nabin signals BJP’s new election strategy: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach in focus
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