/Team Nabin signals BJP’s new election strategy: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach in focus

The BJP’s new national team under party president Nitin Nabin points to a clear organisational reset as the party prepares for the next round of electoral contests. The appointments announced on Monday bring together experienced leaders, regional political faces and organisational specialists, with the focus firmly on strengthening the cadre, widening social outreach and improving the party’s election preparedness.
One of the most significant appointments is the return of Smriti Irani as national general secretary. A prominent campaigner with a strong connect in Uttar Pradesh, Irani’s elevation brings a high-profile political communicator back into a key organisational position. Her role assumes added importance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its position in Uttar Pradesh.
The new team also reflects the party’s focus on political performance and regional representation. Biplab Kumar Deb, a prominent BJP leader from Tripura associated with the party’s expansion in the east, has been appointed national general secretary.
Satish Poonia brings a prominent Jat face from Rajasthan into the national structure, while Harish Dwivedi and Bhola Singh add representation from key social constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Manoj Tigga, an important BJP leader from West Bengal, has also been given a place in the national team.
The BJP has also turned its attention to its younger cadre. Gujarat leader Hemang Joshi has been given charge of the Yuva Morcha, signalling an effort to strengthen the party’s younger organisational base.
At the same time, the reshuffle retains much of the BJP’s established organisational structure. BL Santhosh continues as national general secretary (Organisation), while Saudan Singh and Shivprakash retain their organisational responsibilities.
The return of Ram Madhav as national vice president is another notable feature of the new team. His appointment indicates that experienced leaders who were outside the immediate national structure are being brought back into key organisational roles.
Representation is another prominent feature of the reshuffle. Six of the BJP’s 13 national vice presidents are women. The new morcha leadership also covers several key areas, including youth, women, OBC, farmers, SC, ST and minority outreach.
The party’s communications structure has also received attention. Anil Baluni retains the media convenor role, providing continuity in the BJP’s conventional media strategy.
However, the social media wing has seen a significant change, with Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh taking over as national social-media convenor. His experience in the BJP’s IT organisation, electoral data and grassroots work could give the party’s digital outreach a stronger focus on data and targeted communication.
With social media playing an increasingly important role in political campaigns, the new digital team will be under pressure to strengthen the BJP’s presence across platforms and connect its messaging more effectively with voters and party workers.
Piyush Goyal’s return as national treasurer also brings another experienced political leader into a defined organisational role.
According to political observers, the composition of Team Nabin points to one broad approach: strengthening the organisation rather than relying primarily on individual personalities.
“The message for the coming electoral cycle is clear, build the cadre, sharpen the communication network and prepare the party from the ground up for the next poll battles,” analysts said.
The new team therefore combines continuity with a fresh political and organisational push, with cadre-building, social mobilisation, regional representation and digital outreach likely to remain at the heart of the BJP’s preparations for the elections ahead.
(With IANS inputs)
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