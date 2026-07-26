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Tech leader, space scientist to Ex-IB chief: Who all are on PM Modi's exam reforms task force

PM Modi’s high-powered exam reforms task force, led by Nandan Nilekani, includes former ISRO chief S Somnath, ex-IB director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti and other experts to make India’s examination system more secure, transparent and leak-proof.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 10:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
Tech leader, space scientist to Ex-IB chief: Who all are on PM Modi's exam reforms task force
Image Credit: ANI

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