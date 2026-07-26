Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the formation of a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as the next step towards examination reforms, following large-scale student protests in Delhi and other cities against alleged paper leaks.
The announcement was made a day before the Union government is set to introduce a bill in Parliament that provides for harsher punishments and heavier penalties of up to Rs 10 crore for those convicted of paper leaks. It also follows a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers in connection with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
Who will be part of the high-powered committee?
According to government sources, the panel will consist of a multidisciplinary team of domain experts tasked with overhauling the NTA examination process—particularly from a technological standpoint and supporting structural reforms in the system. The members will be:
1. Technology expert Nandan Nilekani
2. Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath
3. Former IB Director Tapan Deka
4. IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti
5. Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal
6. Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena
About the high-powered committee
The panel will submit recommendations on immediate measures to safeguard the forthcoming examinations. Its primary task is to overhaul India’s national examination and testing systems to render them leak-proof and secure.
It will also examine ways to maximise the use of advanced technology to create a transparent and future-ready process.
In a video message, the Prime Minister stated that while the announcement regarding the establishment of fast-track courts to try cases of irregularities in examinations was made in a video posted on X on Thursday, and the government is preparing to introduce a bill, the task force is being set up with a focus on the future and comprehensive examination reforms.
Major change in the Education Ministry
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday after weeks of widespread protests led by Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP.
This marks the first occasion on which a popular street protest has compelled the resignation of a Union minister during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s three terms. Although MJ Akbar resigned as a minister in 2018, it was described as his own decision in the wake of the #MeToo movement, rather than under pressure from a street protest.
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.
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