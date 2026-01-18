Techie Drowns In Noida Ditch, FIR Lodged Against Builders - What We Know So Far

What began as a routine drive home turned into a night of heartbreak for the family of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who tragically drowned after his car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida. The incident has sparked outrage over safety measures in the city, raising serious questions about citizen protection in areas boasting modern infrastructure.

Yuvraj, who worked in Gurugram and lived with his father, Raj Kumar Mehta, in Sector 150, was trapped in the pit for nearly two hours early on Saturday, calling for help as his father watched helplessly from the roadside. His mother had passed away nearly two years ago.

A desperate struggle for life

Eyewitnesses said dense fog severely limited visibility, contributing to the accident. Yuvraj initially called his father around midnight, saying, “Papa, I am stuck, the car has fallen into the drain.” Raj Kumar rushed to the scene but was powerless to help.

Friends and onlookers described Yuvraj’s desperate attempts to survive. “He climbed onto the roof of his partially submerged car, pleading for help for nearly two hours,” said Pankaj Tokas, a friend. “The rescue teams arrived only by 2:30 am and couldn’t enter the water until 3:20 am.”

Moninder, an eyewitness who tried to intervene, said emergency personnel refused to enter the water. “The police, SDRF, and fire brigade were present but said the water was too cold and there were iron rods beneath. I went in myself but could not find him. He had likely drowned 10 minutes before I reached,” he recounted.

Allegations of negligence

Raj Kumar alleged that residents had repeatedly requested the Noida authority to install barricades and reflectors near the pit, but no action was taken. “My son struggled for two hours while people mostly watched or recorded videos. The officials were not equipped to rescue him,” he said, demanding strict action and better safety arrangements to prevent future tragedies.

Police response and FIR

The Greater Noida Police confirmed the incident, stating that Yuvraj’s car broke through a damaged boundary of the pit at Sector 150. Rescue efforts involved fire brigade personnel, cranes, ladders, searchlights, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Visibility was reported as zero due to dense fog. The body was eventually recovered and sent for a post-mortem.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra called it a “very tragic incident” and assured that a case had been registered under relevant law sections, with strict action to follow against any negligence.

The heartbreaking death of Yuvraj Mehta has sparked public anger and intensified scrutiny of construction safety protocols in Noida, highlighting the urgent need for effective preventive measures and properly equipped emergency response teams.

(With ANI inputs)