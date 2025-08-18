Techie Earning Rs 30 LPA Reveals Dark Side Of High-Paying Job, Claims 'Mental Breakdowns' Over Toxic Work Culture

A tech professional who is earning around Rs. 30 lakh per annum has opened up about the challenges of working a high-paying job. Despite the impressive salary, the techie from Delhi-NCR is facing mental health issues. In the post, the Reddit user also described the work culture as "highly toxic".

"Hey everyone, I work at a major tech company in Delhi NCR, with a total annual compensation of around 30 LPA. I have 1+ years of experience in software engineering, mostly backend," the post read.

"Since the day I started, I’ve been struggling with severe anxiety. A year in, it has worsened — I now face frequent headaches, mental breakdowns, and constant burnout at a young age. The work pressure is extreme, we need to often work long on major indian festivals due to business needs. Sick leave usually just means “work from home while sick.” No hybrid policy — it’s 5 days a week in a highly toxic environment," it added.

"All of this is taking a serious toll on my mental health. This post is not about salary discussion, it’s about how I want my present and future to turn out to be," it continued.

"I sometimes feel like just quitting without another offer lined up. But going from a stable, high salary to zero income is daunting, even though I have no major financial responsibilities right now. The fear of not finding another role — especially when I see people with more experience struggling — makes me hesitate," the post added.

Netizens React

"This market is the worst time to quit," a Reddit user commented.

"I have been in a similar toxic environment. It was a team with 15-20 people out of which 2-3 used to fall sick every single day. Weekends were like "WFH" days. The company was trying to build 4-5 products (not one) with such a small team and they wondered why nothing took off. The Engineering/Product manager had no clue about either engineering or product," another comment said.

Another user said, "Same here sick leave means wfh for me. And now due to anxiety i have headache and vertigo."

Several other users commented about their similar experiences.