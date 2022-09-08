‘Technology important, but cannot...’: PM Narendra Modi at Ahmedabad Book Fair

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, virtually attended the inauguration of the book fair organized by 'Nav Bharat Sahitya Mandir' in Ahmedabad where he said that in the internet era today, it has become a necessity to turn to the internet for assistance when necessary. “Technology is undoubtedly an important source of information for us, but it cannot replace books,” PM Modi said.

Today, in the age of the Internet, the thinking has become dominant that we can use internet as & when required. Technology is undoubtedly an important source of information for us, but it cannot replace books: PM Modi in his message for a book fair being held in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/G3vvxhvhkU — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

While addressing the audience, he also said that as Gujarati literature and knowledge have progressed through time, the tradition of book fairs which began in Ahmedabad has become richer. Along with this, new young writers and writers are also getting a platform.

Remembering Gujarat’s “Vaanche Gujarat”, he said, “when I was among you all in Gujarat, then Gujarat also started 'Vanche Gujarat' campaign. Today campaigns like 'Kalam No Carnival' are taking forward that resolve of Gujarat. Books and texts, both are the basic elements of our Vidya Upasana. There is a very old tradition of libraries in Gujarat.”

He also said that events like 'kalam no carnival' can give impetus to this campaign in the country. Special importance can be given to books related to the freedom struggle in the book fair.

He also commended the book fair being held the same year as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and said this year’s book fair is being organized at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its independence. One dimension of Amrit Mahotsav is also how we revive the history of our freedom struggle.

PM Modi enumerated the work done by his government over the last eight years and said that the government has built three crore houses for the poor, out of which 10 lakh houses have been built in Gujarat alone.

He also said, “in the last two decades, the number of medical colleges here has increased from 11 to 31. An AIIMS hospital is coming up (in Rajkot). Many new medical colleges are also proposed.”