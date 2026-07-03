/After WhatsApp, Centre seeks explanation from Telegram and Signal on usernames

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has expanded its scrutiny of username-based messaging features. After issuing a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's planned username feature, the government has now sent notices to Telegram and Signal. Both platforms have been asked to explain how their username systems work and what safeguards they have to prevent impersonation and misuse.
According to sources, Telegram and Signal have been asked to explain their username features and the measures they use to stop misuse. The government is examining whether such features could be used for impersonation, fraud, and other cybercrimes.
Telegram recently faced a week-long ban in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination in June.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta regarding the planned rollout of WhatsApp's username feature in India. The government said the feature could increase cases of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation.
According to Meta, a username is an "optional unique identifier you can choose for your WhatsApp account". It starts with the @ symbol, such as @Name123, and allows users to receive messages and calls without sharing their phone numbers.
The Centre said the feature may enable "impersonation and identity spoofing" and has asked Meta to provide a detailed explanation within three days.
The notice stated, "It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims. Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions."
The government has also asked Meta not to roll out the feature until consultations with authorities are completed and concerns are addressed.
"Accordingly, you are directed to explain why regulatory action ought not to be initiated under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) and other laws as may be applicable for launching a feature that may increase cybercrimes. You are directed to furnish a detailed explanation, supported by relevant documents, on this new feature, within three days of its receipt. You are also directed not to roll out this feature until the consultation on this point is achieved to the satisfaction of the Government," the notice read.
WhatsApp said it has built multiple layers of protection against scams and impersonation.
The company said users will still be required to register and use WhatsApp with a phone number, adding that the upcoming username feature will incorporate multiple safeguards to prevent scams, impersonation, and other forms of abuse.
"Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp and we’ve built multiple layers of defense against scams into usernames: Other users need to know the exact username to message you, we will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone’s username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," it said.
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