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After WhatsApp, Centre seeks explanation from Telegram and Signal on usernames

The government has raised concerns about impersonation, identity spoofing, online fraud, phishing, and digital arrest scams.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:18 AM IST
After WhatsApp, Centre seeks explanation from Telegram and Signal on usernames
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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