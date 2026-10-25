/TechSangam 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for stronger cybersecurity, forensic science capabilities in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the need to link emerging technologies with public welfare, access to justice and better opportunities for young people, saying scientific research and skilled human resources in cybersecurity and forensic science are essential to achieving these goals.
In a post on X on Saturday, Adityanath said he would participate in “TechSangam 2026”, being organised at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow.
The event focuses on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, quantum technology and data protection. It aims to explore how technological innovation can strengthen citizen safety, improve the justice system and build trust in the digital space.
Describing TechSangam 2026 as a reflection of Uttar Pradesh’s changing work culture, Adityanath highlighted the expansion of the state’s cybersecurity and forensic science infrastructure since 2017.
He said Uttar Pradesh, despite having the country’s largest population, had only two cyber police stations and four forensic laboratories before 2017. Limited use of scientific and technological capabilities, coupled with a lack of scientific evidence, often allowed criminals to evade legal consequences. The conviction rate at the time was below 30 per cent.
According to the Chief Minister, the state’s double-engine government began working to address these shortcomings after 2017. Uttar Pradesh now has cyber police stations in all 75 districts, while efforts are under way to establish forensic laboratories in every division.
The expansion of technological infrastructure and scientific investigation capabilities has strengthened the state’s ability to tackle emerging challenges, including cybercrime, and bring offenders to justice. The conviction rate has also increased, he said.
Adityanath said the growing focus on cybersecurity and forensic science was opening up new opportunities for young people in quality education, research and employment.
Technology, he added, was not only helping improve the delivery of justice but also giving the state’s youth new avenues to build their futures.
The Chief Minister said the event would bring scientists, technical experts, policymakers, legal professionals and industry representatives from India and abroad onto a common platform.
Discussions on cybersecurity, the reliability of digital evidence and the responsible use of emerging technologies are expected to create fresh opportunities for collaboration between research institutions, educational establishments and industry.
Adityanath said the initiative would contribute to India’s efforts to become self-reliant in emerging technologies and use them to make citizens’ lives safer and more convenient.
He added that such efforts would give further momentum to the goal of building a “Viksit Bharat” through the strength of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.
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