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TechSangam 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for stronger cybersecurity, forensic science capabilities in UP

The Chief Minister said the event would bring scientists, technical experts, policymakers, legal professionals and industry representatives from India and abroad onto a common platform.

Published: Oct 25, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
TechSangam 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for stronger cybersecurity, forensic science capabilities in UP

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TechSangam 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for stronger cybersecurity, forensic science capabilities in UP
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