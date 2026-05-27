Teen found dead Greater Noida's Jewar: Villagers warn of protests if no action taken, police assure accused will be arrested soon

Anger continues to grow among villagers over the murder of 15-year-old Gopal Sharma in Banwariwas village of the Jewar area in Greater Noida. On Tuesday, National President of the Rashtriya Vipra Ekta Manch, Mitresh Chaturvedi, met the bereaved family and issued a two-day ultimatum to the police administration, demanding strict action against the accused, as per the media reports.

He warned that failure to act within the given deadline would compel the organisation and local residents to stage protests. He further appealed to the chief minister to personally intervene in the case and ensure stringent action against those responsible, as per the report of Dainik Bhaskar.

It was reported that Gopal Sharma went missing under suspicious circumstances on May 21, and his body was recovered the following day. The victim’s family alleged that the accused had also mutilated parts of the body. The brutal incident has triggered widespread outrage in the village and nearby areas.

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As per the police and family members, Gopal had gone missing from outside his house. When he had not return home till late that night, the family reached out to the police and missing complaint was filed.

Police teams were later set up to trace the teenager, and search operations were launched in nearby areas. However, at around 11 pm on Friday, the family was informed that a boy’s body had been found inside a deserted house in nearby Rohi village. The victim’s relatives and police officials immediately reached the spot and confirmed the body as that of Gopal, reported Times of India.

Initially, the family staged a protest for nearly four hours, with grieving relatives and villagers sitting on a dharna beside the body. Police personnel tried to stop the blockade, triggering sharp exchanges between the protesters and officials. As the situation grew tense, additional police forces were deployed in the area. The protest was eventually withdrawn after assurances from the administration, following which the family conducted the final rites of the deceased boy.

Police officials said the case, which was initially registered as a missing person complaint, has now been converted into a murder investigation. To investigate the matter, three separate teams comprising local police, surveillance staff and SWAT personnel have been constituted. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from nearby locations, while several suspects are being interrogated.

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A large number of villagers gathered outside the victim’s house, demanding bulldozer action and an encounter against the accused. After receiving information about the situation, the Jewar Station House Officer reached the spot with a heavy police force. Mitresh Chaturvedi also sought details from the police regarding the action taken so far.

The SHO informed that multiple police teams were actively searching for the accused and sought an additional two more days to carry out the necessary action.

With the consent of the villagers, the president of the Rashtriya Vipra Ekta Manch announced that if the accused were not arrested and strict action was not taken within two days, a sit-in protest would be staged outside the police station. Several office-bearers of the organisation and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion, Dainik Bhaskar reported.