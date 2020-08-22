Teen gangraped multiple times, killed; body dumped in septic tank in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: In a gruesome incident, a teenage girl was allegedly gangraped multiple times and killed, and her body was dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The victim, a class 10th student, went missing on August 10, following which her family lodged a police complaint. She was a resident of Shyanashikata in Rajganj.

On August 20, the police arrested three persons, and during interrogation, they confessed to have raped and killed the girl on August 15. All the three accused were arrested in connection with the gangrape-murder. On August 21, they were produced before the court which remanded them to eight days of police custody.

The body was taken out from the septic tank of a house in Pradhan Para later that night, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Local TMC MLA Khageswar Roy met the deceased's family and demanded death penalty for the accused. Police said they are investigating the matter and are yet to ascertain what led to the incident.