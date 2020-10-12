Teen girl raped, filmed inside college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi during civil services exam

JHANSI: A 17-year-old teenage girl has been raped by a student of a polytechnic college in Uttar Pradesh inside the campus despite police presence while a civil service exam was underway. According to reports, her tormentors robbed her, made objectionable videos and thrashed the boy the girl had gone to meet.

The incident took place on Sunday (October 11), said IANS.

The victim in her complaint alleged that around a dozen students of the polytechnic college forcibly took her inside the campus where one of them raped her. The victim had gone to meet her male friend when over a dozen students approached them. They forcibly took them inside the hostel where they manhandled the victim and thrashed her friend, the police said.

Besides, the accused boys also took away Rs 2,000 from the girl. One of the students raped her while the others made a video.

Notably, the incident took place inside the campus where provincial civil services (PCS) examination was being held amid heavy police protection.

"When some police personnel, who were passing near the campus heard the cries of the victim, they took her to Sipree Bazar police station. The girl who was in a trauma revealed the entire ordeal to the police and identified one of the accused as Bharat," the SSP said.

"The accused are second-year students of the polytechnic whose actual identities are yet to be established," Naveen Kumar, principal of the polytechnic, said.

"It has to be ascertained whether they are hostellers or not. There is only one security guard for the entire campus whose whereabouts are not known at the time of the incident as he was busy with the PCS exams going on in the college on Sunday," he added.

SSP Jhansi, Dinesh Kumar P., said two of the main accused have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them and another unknown persons under sections 120B, 376-D, 395, 386, 323 of the IPC, section 66D of the IT Act and section 3/4 of POCSO Act.

