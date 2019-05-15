Teenager allegedly raped in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, accused arrested

In yet another horrific incident, a teenager was allegedly raped in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal. The accused has been arrested, confirmed SSP Poswal. He has been identified as 20-years-old Muhammad Aasif Wani, the son of Muhammad Maqbool Wani, and a resident of New colony Harran, Ganderbal, added the SSP.

On Sunday evening, the police at Ganderbal Police station received a report about the rape of a teenager girl at Harran village in Ganderbal. The accused belongs from the same vicinity. Accordingly, an FIR under section 451/376 of the RPC section 4 under the POSCO Act was registered at the police station. Following this, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

The victim has been medically examined by the doctors. A special team has been constituted to investigate the case thoroughly.