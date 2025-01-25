Advertisement
Teenager Injured After Giant Wheel Door Falls On Him During Church Festival In Kerala

The accident occurred on Friday night when 17-year-old Alan Biju came to watch the annual festivities at the Metropolitan Church.

|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 02:16 PM IST|Source: PTI
Teenager Injured After Giant Wheel Door Falls On Him During Church Festival In Kerala (Representative image)

Kottayam: A teenager sustained serious head injuries after a door from a giant wheel, set up for a church festival, fell on him in Changanassery in this district. 

The accident occurred on Friday night when 17-year-old Alan Biju came to watch the annual festivities at the Metropolitan Church, according to police. 

While watching the giant wheel, one of its doors suddenly detached and fell on his head, causing severe bleeding and injury. 

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. 

"We have registerd a case under Section 289, 125 A and 125 B of the BNS snd will investigate whether there was any security lapse in the arrangements of the festivities," they said. 

BNS 289 refers to negligent or rash use of machinery that could injure people or endanger their lives while BNS 125 deals with act endangering life or personal safety of others. 

The boy is said to be stable now. 

The FIR was registered against unknown persons but those who took the contract and gained sub-contract of the festival would be brought under the investigation, the officer added. 

