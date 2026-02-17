Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video fact check: Why the link is a dangerous scam

Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video: A troubling and perhaps dangerous trend has emerged on TikTok and X (Twitter) in Indonesia this week. Thousands of users are looking for the "Video Viral Teh Pucuk Durasi 17 Menit" (Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral Video). While the title sounds like a random food ad, cybersecurity experts warn that this trend is part of a "Ghost File" scam aimed at compromising devices and stealing personal data.

The visual trigger: Why 'Teh Pucuk'?

This trend stands out because it uses a specific visual clue, rather than being named after a person.

The identifier: In the screenshots and short clips circulating (often 1 minute 50 seconds), a woman sits on a bed. The most noticeable item in the frame is a bottle of Teh Pucuk Harum, a popular jasmine tea.

The context: Since the woman in the video is not identified, internet users have labeled it with the tea bottle, similar to the "Kebaya Merah" incident.

The '17-minute' myth: There is no proof of a complete 17-minute version. The number is a fake "curiosity gap" that scammers use to trick victims into thinking an extended, uncensored version exists.

Cybersecurity warning: The 'ghost file' scam

Indonesian cyber authorities have flagged links that claim to offer the "Full 17-Minute Video" as high-risk phishing traps. Clicking these links often leads to:

Phishing pages: Fake social media login screens designed to steal usernames and passwords.

Malware/spyware: "Download" buttons that can install hidden tracking software on Android and iOS devices.

Gambling redirects: Forced redirection to illegal online gambling sites (Judol), which is currently a high-priority target for Indonesian law enforcement.

Institutional denial: Unram responds

Rumors briefly suggested the video involved students at the University of Mataram (Unram). However, the university officially clarified on February 15, 2026, that the video is not linked to its students. They urged the public to stop spreading unfounded claims that harm their reputation.

Verdict: A malicious trap

The "Teh Pucuk Viral Video" is a clear case of malware baiting. While a short, inappropriate clip may be real, the "17-minute" version is a fake created to aid cybercrime.

Official advice:

Do not search: Avoid searching for the specific "Teh Pucuk 17 Menit" term on search engines.

Do not click: Do not open Telegram or Terabox links from unknown X or TikTok accounts.

Report: Use the platform’s reporting tool for any account sharing suspicious links.

(Disclaimer: This report is for educational purposes to prevent cybercrime. We do not host or provide links to the mentioned content. All external links found on social media are high-risk phishing traps. We are not liable for data loss or device damage resulting from independent searches.)

