/Tehran ‘will never have a nuclear weapon’: Trump warns Iran over nuclear ambitions

US-Iran War: As the military confrontation between the two countries continues, US President Donald Trump has once again warned Iran against pursuing nuclear weapons, saying Washington will not allow Tehran to acquire the capability.
Speaking at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington while unveiling his Ratepayer Protection Pledge, he said the United States is handling the situation with Iran effectively and claimed Tehran is not ready to take further action.
“We are doing very well against the Islamic Republic of Iran, we are doing extremely well. They would like to do something, but I say they are not ready yet. They need more of the same. They have got some evil intentions. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
The US president said Iran would not be allowed to even consider obtaining nuclear weapons. He added that preventing Tehran from reaching that stage is a responsibility Washington has taken on.
“We cannot let them even think about having nuclear weapons and that is exactly what is happening. They will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
He also criticised previous US administrations and other countries for not taking stronger action on the issue. “This should have been done by other American presidents or other countries. It didn't have to be us but if we don't do it nobody else will, but I will and nobody else has the capability to do it,” he said.
Trump also referred to the strength of the US military and said that his administration had built the world’s strongest military during his first term. He said that the military was being used more than he had expected because of international conflicts.
“We are using it a little more than we thought and that is why we have Venezuela,” Trump said, adding that the United States has recovered large amounts of oil from the operation.
The comments came as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to rise. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had taken action against maritime movement around Iran after restarting a naval blockade.
According to the CENTCOM, since the blockade resumed nine days ago, US forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one vessel to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.
Since resuming the naval blockade against Iran nine days ago, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/zV8zAK0H2X— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 23, 2026
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also warned Iran that it would face further consequences if it continued its present course. He said that Tehran had repeatedly failed to honour agreements and made it clear that Washington would continue applying pressure until Iran was ready for a deal.
He described Trump’s approach as “a head for an eye” and said that Iran would “pay a very heavy price” for its actions.
The warning came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Army carried out retaliatory strikes targeting US military infrastructure in Kuwait and Jordan. Iranian forces claimed the strikes destroyed important air defence systems, logistical facilities and drone-related installations.
The latest developments come as tensions between the two sides continue, with nuclear issues, military operations and regional influence at the centre of the dispute.
Trump has repeatedly said that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, while Tehran has maintained that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. The dispute has kept tensions high between Washington and Tehran, as both sides use military and diplomatic moves to push their positions.
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