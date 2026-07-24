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Tehran ‘will never have a nuclear weapon’: Trump warns Iran over nuclear ambitions

“They have got some evil intentions. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 03:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 03:53 AM IST
Tehran ‘will never have a nuclear weapon’: Trump warns Iran over nuclear ambitions
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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