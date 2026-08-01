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Tehseen Poonawalla claims house arrest ahead of hunger strike over E20 petrol

Tehseen Poonawalla alleged he was placed under house arrest by Delhi Police ahead of his planned protest and hunger strike against the Centre's E20 petrol policy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Tehseen Poonawalla claims house arrest ahead of hunger strike over E20 petrol
Image Credit: X/Tehseen Poonawalla

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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