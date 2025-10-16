Advertisement
NewsIndia
2025 BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Tej Pratap Files Nomination From Mahua Seat While Carrying Grandmother's Photo- Watch

While filling nominations, Tej Pratap emphasised that he had worked extensively for the Mahua constituency and was instrumental in getting a medical college sanctioned for the area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tej Pratap Files Nomination From Mahua Seat While Carrying Grandmother's Photo- WatchImage: ANI

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, filed his nomination for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections while carrying a photo of his grandmother.

During the process, he stated that he is moving forward with the blessings of his grandmother and parents.

"I have moved ahead with the blessings of my grandmother and my parents. On this pious occasion, when I have to file my nomination, I have brought my grandmother with me. She lives on in our hearts... People of Mahua will support whoever works for them. I worked to make Mahua a district and also give employment opportunities to the youth," He said, ANI reported.

Tej Pratap emphasised that he had worked extensively for the Mahua constituency and was instrumental in getting a medical college sanctioned for the area.

“I have worked a lot in Mahua... earlier, when I represented the seat, I got a medical college sanctioned in the area. Now, I promise the people here that if I get elected, I will get an engineering college sanctioned in the area. Besides, I will keep doing other development works here,” he further added.

Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Mahua constituency under the banner of his newly floated Janashakti Janata Dal. He also represented the Mahua seat until 2020, when the RJD shifted him to contest from Hasanpur.

Ahead of polls in the state, the Janshakti Janta Dal announced a list of its 21 candidates.

Watch Video

 

 

Bihar Assembly elections dates

Bihar will go to polls in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.
 

