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Tej Pratap Yadav arrested hours after joining student protest in Patna over NEET paper leak

JSJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav was arrested by Patna Police hours after joining protests during the Bihar bandh over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 10:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav arrested hours after joining student protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
Image Credit: ANI

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