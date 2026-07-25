/Tej Pratap Yadav arrested hours after joining student protest in Patna over NEET paper leak

Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JSJD), was arrested by Patna Police on Saturday evening. The arrest came hours after he was briefly detained and released during protests held as part of the Bihar bandh called over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Yadav was present at a shopping mall in Patna when a police team led by the City Superintendent of Police (SP) arrived and took him into custody. He was then escorted in the City SP’s official vehicle in the presence of a large contingent of police personnel, India Today reported.
Although the Patna Police are yet to release an official statement specifying the charges, sources indicate that the arrest is linked to incidents of vandalism and arson that occurred during the Bihar bandh earlier in the day.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Tej Pratap Yadav had also taken to the streets along with his supporters, carrying the national tricolour, to make the Bihar bandh successful. During the protest, police took him into custody near Patna Junction and brought him to the police station. Though, he was later released.
While being taken into custody, Tej Pratap Yadav said that attempts were being made to suppress his voice, but he would not bow down. He asserted that he would continue to support the Bihar bandh and the students’ movement.
However, sources claim that police later reviewed CCTV footage from the protest site and allegedly found evidence indicating that Tej Pratap had incited the protesters during the demonstration.
Based on this new evidence, police launched a fresh operation and arrested him from a shopping mall on Saturday evening.
When police reached the mall, Tej Pratap’s associates questioned why he was being detained again, pointing out that he had already been released earlier in the day.
Police informed his associates that Tej Pratap would be transported in the City SP’s official vehicle instead of a regular police van.
Tej Pratap also asked the officers who would bring his personal vehicle, to which they replied that it would be driven separately by police personnel.
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