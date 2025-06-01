Tej Pratap Yadav Breaks Silence After Expulsion From RJD, Pledges Unwavering Allegiance To Parents

New Delhi: In a heartfelt and impassioned message, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has reaffirmed his unshakeable loyalty and devotion to his parents, undeterred by his recent expulsion from the party. With unwavering commitment, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed his dedication to his family and their legacy, refusing to be swayed by the setback.

In a poignant post on X, Tej Pratap Yadav shared a heartfelt note expressing his deep devotion to his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, describing them as his "whole world." The emotional message seemed to be a veiled attack on certain party members, accusing them of betrayal and attempting to fracture the family's unity.

“My dear mom and dad. My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else,” Tej Pratap Yadav said in the post.

मेरे प्यारे मम्मी पापा....

मेरी सारी दुनिया बस आपदोनों में ही समाई है।भगवान से बढ़कर है आप और आपका दिया कोई भी आदेश।आप है तो सबकुछ है मेरे पास।मुझे सिर्फ आपका विश्वास और प्यार चाहिए ना कि कुछ और।पापा आप नही होते तो ना ये पार्टी होती और ना मेरे साथ राजनीति करने वाले कुछ जयचंद जैसे… — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 31, 2025

“Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Just mummy papa, may you both always be healthy and happy,” he added.

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has spoken out publicly for the first time since his six-year expulsion from the party. The disciplinary action, taken on May 25, cited "irresponsible behavior" and conduct unbecoming of the party's values.

The move followed a controversial Facebook post allegedly made from Tej Pratap's account, revealing a 12-year romantic relationship with Anushka Yadav. However, Tej Pratap has denied authoring the post, claiming his account was hacked and the images were doctored to tarnish his reputation.