Tej Pratap Yadav Challenges Tejashwi Yadav As Campaign Heats Up For Bihar Assembly Polls

Bihar Election 2025: Former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal for misconduct, has announced his candidature as an independent candidate from the Mahua assembly seat, giving the RJD a new headache. Addressing locals in Mahua, Tej Pratap highlighted road development and the fulfilment of his promise to establish a medical college in the region. He urged people to give him another chance, stating that Mahua’s identity has grown with the college's construction, boosting land value. Emphasizing social justice and local employment, he pledged to create jobs within Mahua to curb migration and proposed upgrading Mahua to district status.

Tej Pratap began his campaign on a spiritual note — offering prayers at the Radha Bihari Gajendra temple before launching a public outreach drive. After stepping out of the temple, Tej Pratap addressed a public meeting. Not only did he try to connect with the people, but he also took a clear swipe at his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav. In a taunt laced with religious symbolism, he said, "If Tejashwi thinks he’s Krishna, then let him play the flute. Everyone will see who the real Krishna is — and who Arjun is."

With this, Tej Pratap brought the family’s internal political rift into the public spotlight. His anger was also directed at Mahua’s current RJD MLA, Mukesh Roshan. Tej Pratap went as far as calling him a “bahurupiya” (imposter) and claimed that Roshan panics whenever he visits Mahua. “Whenever I come to Mahua, the imposter MLA starts crying. Now he’s running around trying to prove himself,” he said.

During the speech, Tej Pratap made several promises to the local people. Speaking directly to voters, he called himself “the real servant of the people” and declared that he no longer needs the shelter of any party.

His move could spell trouble for the RJD in the upcoming elections. Tej Pratap had earlier represented Mahua as MLA, and now by challenging the party’s official candidate from the same seat, he has shaken up the political equation. His presence in the race could split the vote — potentially giving an edge to the opposition.