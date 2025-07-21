Tej Pratap Yadav Supports Rabri Devi’s Call For Nishant As CM, Blames Nitish For Crime Surge

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday backed his mother Rabri Devi’s call for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hand over the reins to his son Nishant Kumar, citing the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters outside the Bihar Assembly, Tej Pratap said, “Crime is at its peak, and the government is completely inactive. No action is being taken.” He added that Rabri Devi’s remarks were made after “careful consideration” and reiterated his long-standing belief that youth should be given leadership opportunities.

Earlier in the day, Rabri Devi, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, criticised Nitish Kumar over rising crime across the state and suggested that if he is unable to control the situation, he should transfer the Chief Minister’s post to his son Nishant Kumar.

The opposition’s attack comes amid a surge in criminal incidents in Patna and other districts, raising questions about the effectiveness of the Nitish-led NDA government and its policing apparatus.

Responding to speculation about his electoral plans, Tej Pratap said he may contest from Bakhtiyarpur or Mahaddipur, but will ultimately choose a constituency based on public demand. “I have done a lot of work in Mahua, and I will contest from wherever people want me to,” he said.

Tej Pratap’s appearance at the Assembly also drew attention due to recent personal developments. He had publicly revealed a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav, following which his father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, expelled him from the party and disowned him from the family.

His statements and presence during the monsoon session have added fuel to Bihar’s evolving political narrative, with leadership succession and youth representation emerging as key themes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.