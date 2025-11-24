Tejas Crash: Why Pakistan’s Propaganda Blitz Won’t Affect India’s Indigenous Fighter Jet Programme

New Delhi: A tragic moment unfolded at the Dubai Air Show when an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot lost his life after his Tejas fighter jet crashed during aerobatic maneuvers. Videos circulating online show the pilot attempting a daring circular loop, a high-risk maneuver in which an aircraft flies a vertical circle to return to its starting altitude. The jet lost control and plummeted within seconds, engulfed in flames.

The pilot had successfully executed the first loop, but appears to have suffered spatial disorientation during the repeat. Spatial disorientation occurs when a pilot’s perception of the aircraft’s orientation conflicts with reality. It is a leading cause of air crashes, as pilots can misjudge motion, attitude, or position, leading to loss of control. Tragically, the pilot could not eject in time.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause. In an official statement, the Air Force said:

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

Despite the tragedy, the crash has immediately become fodder for anti-India propaganda. Countries with vested interests in the fighter jet market are likely to use the incident to question the reliability of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

The Tejas is India’s 4.5-generation indigenous fighter, and it has attracted international attention. Nations, including Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and the Philippines, have expressed interest in the aircraft. Brazil is reportedly considering a barter deal to acquire the Tejas MK1A in exchange for its Embraer C-390 transport aircraft.

While the crash is unfortunate, air show accidents are not unusual worldwide. History shows even the most advanced jets face risks during aerobatic displays.

In 1910, Charles Rolls, co-founder of Rolls-Royce, died when the tail of his Wright Model A broke mid-flight at the Bournemouth Flying Meeting in the United Kingdom. In 1988, three Italian Frecce Tricolori jets collided at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, killing 70, including spectators.

The Sknyliv airfield disaster in Ukraine in 2002 claimed 77 lives when a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 struck the crowd. Even in recent years, multiple F-16 crashes occurred during air shows in Pakistan, Poland and the United States, sometimes claiming pilot lives.

Crashes are part of aviation history and development. Tejas itself has a strong record. Its development began in the 1980s under India’s DRDO, with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment initially attempting to build the Kaveri engine. When Kaveri underperformed, the jet was designed around the GE F404 engine.

The aircraft first flew in 2001, and the IAF inducted the it in 2006. Orders for the LCA MK1 and MK1A have steadily grown. India has ordered over 220 Tejas fighter jets, with plans for the LCA Tejas MK2, potentially expanding the fleet to over 300 jets by 2035.

This is only the second known Tejas crash in 24 years of operational history. The first occurred last year in Rajasthan after a tri-services exercise. Two crashes in more than two decades is a solid safety record for an indigenous aircraft.

For comparison, Russia’s Su-57 crashed on its first serial flight in 2019, and the Pakistani-Chinese JF-17 Thunder has seen five crashes since 2003.

The Tejas’ record demonstrates reliability and resilience. While the global fighter jet market is competitive, India’s programme continues to make significant progress.

Social media propaganda, including from Pakistan-based accounts, may exploit this crash, but India’s focus should remain on highlighting the Tejas’ strong safety record, proven performance and growing international interest.

The Tejas programme is an evidence of India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities, and history shows that occasional accidents do not define a fighter jet’s credibility or the long-term strength of a defense programme.