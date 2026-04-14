Tejas engine gets support boost: India to build first domestic depot with GE aerospace

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed a new agreement with US-based GE Aerospace to set up an engine depot in India for the F404-IN20 engines that drive the Tejas fighter jet. The facility will be operated by the IAF, while GE will provide technical support, training and spare parts.

The move is expected to change how engine maintenance for Tejas jets is handled. Instead of sending engines abroad for repairs, most servicing work will now be done within the country. This is expected to reduce turnaround time and keep more aircraft ready for operations.

Maintenance support to come closer to home

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Under the arrangement, the depot will serve as a dedicated maintenance and repair centre for Tejas engines. IAF personnel will manage day-to-day operations, while GE engineers will assist with technical know-how and system upgrades when needed.

Defence officials see this as a practical step to improve aircraft availability. Faster repair cycles mean that fighter jets can return to service more quickly, which directly helps squadron readiness.

The GE Aerospace has described the partnership as part of its long-standing engagement with India’s defence sector. Company officials say the goal is to ensure consistent engine support while also strengthening local capabilities.

A long partnership between India and GE Aerospace

The agreement builds on a partnership that has lasted for decades. GE Aerospace has been working with Indian armed forces across multiple platforms, supplying engines and technical systems for aircraft, helicopters and naval vessels.

The company plays a role in supporting India’s aviation ecosystem through training and manufacturing initiatives. Its Pune facility has trained thousands of workers in advanced manufacturing skills over the past decade.

In addition, its engineering development programmes in India have produced hundreds of trained aerospace engineers.

More recently, GE has expanded its engagement through programmes aimed at preparing engineering students for careers in the aerospace sector. These initiatives are designed to strengthen India’s talent base in aviation and defence technology.

Engines powering multiple Indian defence platforms

The F404 engine, which powers the Tejas fighter jet, is also used in other Indian defence platforms. These include the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Indian Navy and the MH-60R helicopters. GE engines are also used in Apache attack helicopters operated by the IAF.

On the naval side, GE’s LM2500 marine gas turbine engines power important platforms such as the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the P-17 Shivalik-class frigates. These engines play a major role in naval propulsion systems used by India’s frontline warships.

Faster repairs and stronger operational readiness

One of the main outcomes of the new depot will be reduced dependence on overseas facilities for engine maintenance. At present, sending engines abroad for repair often leads to longer turnaround times and higher logistical costs.

With a domestic depot in place, repairs and servicing can be completed within India, which is expected to improve aircraft availability rates. This is especially important for the Tejas fleet, which is expanding as part of India’s broader fighter jet modernisation plans.

Defence experts say that local maintenance capability is as important as aircraft production itself. Without a strong support system, even advanced fighter jets can face downtime. The new depot aims to address that gap.

Step forward for indigenous defence capability

The agreement is being seen as part of India’s broader effort to strengthen its defence infrastructure and reduce external dependence in critical areas. While the engines themselves continue to come from GE, the ability to maintain and service them within India adds a new layer of operational strength.