/Tejas fighter jets get vital boost as GE dispatches three F404 engines to HAL amid delays

US defence major GE Aerospace has delivered three F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in August 2026, supporting India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme.
“GE Aerospace shipped three F404-IN20 engines to HAL in August 2026. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force to power India’s indigenous fighter jets,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The latest delivery comes as HAL continues to receive F404 engines for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme, which has been facing delays because of supply constraints.
Former HAL Chairman DK Sunil had said in April that GE had assured the delivery of 20 F404 engines during the second half of 2026, between June and December.
At the time, Sunil said, “We have five engines, the sixth engine is ready now. It will be picked up shortly. Last time, when I visited GE, the assurance was that they would give us 20 engines in the second half of this calendar year, between June and December. This is the indication from GE and this is a pessimistic number; they have told me they should do better.”
The availability of engines has emerged as a key factor affecting the production and delivery of LCA Mk1A aircraft. HAL has maintained that its production line is ready, but aircraft deliveries depend on the availability of GE F404 engines.
HAL is also imposing contractual penalties on GE over delays in supplying the F404 engines.
“The contract includes a provision stating that if there is a delay in the delivery of F-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft, liquidated damages will be imposed on GE Aviation. So the cost is being imposed as per the contract,” HAL officials had said.
The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 LCA Mk1A aircraft from HAL.
(with agencies input)
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