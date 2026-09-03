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  • /Tejas fighter jets get vital boost as GE dispatches three F404 engines to HAL amid delays

Tejas fighter jets get vital boost as GE dispatches three F404 engines to HAL amid delays

US defence major GE Aerospace has delivered three F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in August 2026, supporting India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Tejas fighter jets get vital boost as GE dispatches three F404 engines to HAL amid delays
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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