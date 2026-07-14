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Tejas Mk1A finally moves ahead? HAL gets 7th GE engine, first delivery nears

The F404-IN20 engine is one of the most important components of the Tejas Mk1A. It provides the fighter aircraft with the required thrust, speed and manoeuvrability needed for combat operations. GE supplies these engines to the HAL for the indigenous fighter programme.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 05:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 05:11 AM IST
Tejas Mk1A finally moves ahead? HAL gets 7th GE engine, first delivery nears
Image Credit: Tejas Mk1A fighter jet. (File photo: ANI)

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