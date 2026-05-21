Tejas Mk1A gets big breakthrough: Is India finally about to see its ‘desi Rafale’ enter IAF?

New Delhi: India’s long-running wait for the HAL Tejas Mk1A fighter jet may finally be nearing its most important milestone. After years of delays because of engine supply issues, weapons integration and international supply chain disruptions, the government has now said the aircraft is expected to reach the Indian Air Force (IAF) within this financial year.

Defence Secretary Sanjeev Kumar said on Wednesday (May 20) that he was fully confident the Tejas Mk1A would be delivered to the IAF this year. His statement comes as a major relief for the IAF, which is facing an urgent need to replace ageing fighter aircraft and increase its squadron strength as military activity near India’s borders increases.

The Tejas Mk1A is called India’s own Rafale because of its advanced systems and multi-role combat capability. Unlike imported jets, however, this aircraft has been designed and built in India by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), making it one of the country’s biggest defence manufacturing projects.

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Why Tejas Mk1A is so important for India

India has spent decades depending on foreign suppliers for fighter aircraft. From Russian MiGs and Sukhois to the French-made Dassault Rafale, most advanced combat jets in the IAF fleet have come from abroad. The Tejas programme is different because it shows India’s push to build a modern fighter ecosystem within the country.

The Mk1A variant comes with several upgrades over earlier Tejas versions. It is expected to feature AESA radar, improved electronic warfare systems, better maintenance support, a digital cockpit and the ability to fire both air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons. Defence experts say the aircraft is built for fast deployment and lower operational costs while still offering modern combat capability.

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The IAF has placed orders for 180 Tejas Mk1A jets in phases. These aircraft are expected to gradually replace older fighters such as the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, many of which are nearing retirement after decades of service.

India’s fighter squadron strength has been a concern for years. The Air Force is estimated to require around 42 squadrons to handle a possible two-front challenge involving China and Pakistan. Present numbers are much lower, making new aircraft induction critical for future planning.

Why deliveries were delayed

The biggest hurdle for the programme turned out to be engine supply. The Tejas Mk1A uses the GE-404 engine manufactured by the GE Aerospace. Officials said international supply chain disruptions during and after the Covid pandemic slowed deliveries.

The rise in demand across the world for aircraft engines in the civil aviation sector also added pressure on production lines. Officials acknowledged that delays in the GE supply chain affected timelines for the Tejas programme.

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Kumar said the project is now around 90 percent complete. According to him, most remaining work involves final integration of weapons and mission systems.

The Air Force reportedly wanted fully operational aircraft instead of partially configured jets. That requirement also added to the delivery timeline because radar systems, weapons and electronic systems had to be fully integrated before induction.

A bigger push for self-reliance

The Tejas programme is not only about adding fighter jets to the IAF. It is also part of India’s larger push for defence self-reliance. Hundreds of Indian companies are connected to the project through electronics, avionics, composite materials and weapons manufacturing.

Officials believe the experience gained from Tejas will help India in future projects such as the Tejas Mk2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme, which aims to build a fifth-generation stealth fighter.

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The government has also said that several foreign countries have shown interest in the Tejas platform. India has said the IAF requirements will be completed first before export deals are expanded further.

If Tejas finds success in international markets, India could enter a small group of nations capable of designing, manufacturing and exporting modern fighter aircraft. At present, countries such as the United States, Russia, France and China dominate this space.