Tejas Mk2 loses 200 kg: How HAL and ADA made India’s indigenous fighter deadlier

New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Mk2 programme has reduced the aircraft’s structural weight by about 200 kilograms. This was done using modular construction, jig-less assembly and monolithic machining to make the jet more efficient while maintaining its strength.

Developed jointly by the HAL and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Tejas Mk2 is India’s 4.5-generation medium-weight fighter built for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The programme has embraced cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to ensure the aircraft is lighter, stronger and more capable than its predecessor.

Monolithic machining saves weight

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A major factor in the weight reduction is the use of monolithic machining for essential structural components. Unlike the Tejas Mk1, which relied on multiple smaller pieces joined by heavy rivets, the Mk2 now features large and continuous titanium frames carved from a single block of metal.

This approach eliminates hundreds of fasteners and subcomponents, saving approximately 120 kilograms. Engineers also say that the single-piece frames improve fatigue resistance and make the airframe more durable over time.

Jig-less assembly enhances efficiency

The programme has also moved away from traditional steel jigs used during assembly. These heavy fixtures previously put pressure on the frame, so extra internal supports were needed, which added weight without improving flight performance.

By using digital alignment tools and modular construction, engineers can now assemble the jet without these stresses. It allows them to remove unnecessary supports and further reduce weight.

Carbon-fibre composites for strength, durability

The Tejas Mk2 incorporates carbon-fibre composites for roughly 90 percent of its surface area. These materials have a superior strength-to-weight ratio compared with standard alloys and provide protection against corrosion and wear while keeping the aircraft light.

Redesigned fuselage for more power

Replacing the Mk1’s F404, the centre fuselage has been redesigned to house the new General Electric F414-INS6 engine. Producing 98 kN of thrust, the F414 delivers higher performance while the engine bay layout and wing-root area have been optimised for improved aerodynamics.

Extra fuel and payload capacity

The 200-kilogram weight saving has been reinvested in performance. The internal fuel capacity has increased to over 3,300 kilograms, up from the Mk1’s 2,450 kilograms, extending the jet’s combat range.

Structural optimisation also adds around 1.5 tonnes of payload capacity. The Tejas Mk2 can now carry up to 6,500 kilograms of weapons across 11 hardpoints, including advanced munitions such as the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range missile, Rudram anti-radiation missiles and potentially the BrahMos-NG cruise missile.

Building India’s domestic aviation capability

The Tejas Mk2 shows the growing sophistication of India’s defence and aerospace sectors. The aircraft is intended to replace older fleets of Mirage-2000, Jaguar and MiG-29 jets. The first prototype is in advanced assembly stages, with a public rollout expected soon.

By integrating internationally recognised manufacturing techniques, India is establishing the capability to produce modern and world-class fighter aircraft with competitive performance and advanced operational flexibility.