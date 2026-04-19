Tejas Mk2 vs F-35, Su-57 and J-20: Can India’s new fighter compete with US, Russian and Chinese jets?

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing for a major jump in capability with the Tejas Mk2, a fighter jet that is expected to change how long India can keep aircraft in the sky during combat missions.

Officials from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) say the aircraft is built to deliver around 120 minutes of combat patrol time while carrying up to eight Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) missiles. In comparison, the present Tejas Mk1 and Mk1A models operate for roughly 57 minutes under similar conditions and carry about four BVR missiles.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said that the aircraft is close to its first flight, which is planned for the summer of 2026.

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What changes in Mk2 compared to Mk1A?

The Tejas Mk2 is not only an upgraded version but a redesigned platform. It is longer than the Mk1A by 1.35 metres, measuring 14.6 metres in total. The design also includes close-coupled canards, which improve agility during flight.

A major change comes from fuel capacity. The Mk2 carries over 3,400 kg of internal fuel, which directly supports its longer endurance in the air.

Driving the aircraft is the GE F414-INS6 engine, which produces 98 kN of thrust. This is higher than the 84 kN output of the older GE F404 engine used in earlier variants. It gives the aircraft more power and better fuel efficiency at the same time.

Open-source data also points to a reduction in radar visibility. The frontal Radar Cross Section (RCS) of the Mk2 is about 25% of the Mk1A, making it harder to detect using enemy radar systems.

Weapons load and missile capacity

The Tejas Mk2 is built to carry a much heavier weapons load. It comes with 11 hardpoints and can carry up to 6.5 tonnes of external payload. The Mk1 version handles around 3.5 tonnes, which makes the difference almost double in practical terms.

In air-to-air missions, the aircraft can carry eight BVR missiles as standard. This number can increase to 10 with dual-rack mounting options. The jet is also designed to integrate India’s Astra missile family along with compatible Russian and French weapon systems.

To manage this weapons package, the aircraft uses the Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar along with a triple-layer auxiliary computer system designed for operational stability and backup support.

What does 120-minute combat time change?

The biggest change for the IAF comes from endurance. With nearly two hours of combat air patrol capability, the Mk2 can stay in the air longer while fully armed.

How does this change real operations? In contested areas such as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or over large maritime zones, aircraft often need to rotate frequently. With the Mk2, fewer aircraft will be required to maintain continuous patrol coverage.

This reduces pilot fatigue and also lowers the dependence on mid-air refuelling tankers. Larger aircraft such as the Su-30MKI can then be reserved for more complex missions instead of routine patrol duties.

Why this aircraft matters in modern warfare

Modern combat is increasingly driven by drones, long-range missiles and fast response systems. The Tejas Mk2 is built to fit into this environment by combining long endurance with a heavy missile load.

The aircraft is built to operate along with ground-based defence systems rather than replace them. Its ability to stay airborne longer while carrying multiple missiles allows it to provide air cover for Army deployments and support naval operations when required.

This coordination between services is becoming an important part of India’s defence planning, where different forces are expected to work together in real time.

A step forward for India’s fighter jet programme

As the Tejas Mk2 moves toward its expected first flight in 2026, it also highlights the progress of India’s domestic aerospace industry. The transformation from a 57-minute endurance platform to a 120-minute combat-ready fighter shows how soon the programme has evolved.

With higher payload, longer flight time and improved radar resistance, the aircraft is being developed as a core component of India’s future air combat capability. In simple terms, the Tejas Mk2 is built to stay longer, carry more and respond faster when needed.