Tejas Production Faces Delays Again: HAL’s Third Line Starts Production, But Where Is The Bottleneck?

New Delhi: The third production line for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A (MK1-A) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially kicked off production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Nasik, Maharashtra. The first aircraft from this line has already been completed and successfully test-flown, marking a milestone for the HAL. With this addition, the HAL now operates three production lines, each capable of producing up to eight aircraft annually, potentially bringing the total output to 24 aircraft per year.

Despite this expansion, meeting the IAF’s delivery schedule for 83 LCA MK1-A jets remains uncertain. Sources within the HAL confirm that while the third production line accelerates manufacturing, challenges with engine supplies continue to pose obstacles. The new line promises faster assembly, but it does not guarantee that all 83 aircraft will be delivered within the stipulated timeframe.

HAL Chairman D.K. Sunil had previously indicated that the order could be completed in three and a half years. According to sources, two aircraft are expected to be delivered to the Air Force in October after completing their firing tests this month. If the current pace is maintained, deliveries could continue until April 2029, marking the new target deadline for the full order.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Engine availability remains a critical factor. The General Electric (GE) engines required for these jets are being supplied on a monthly basis. The sources said that GE has committed to delivering 10 engines by March 2026 and a total of 20 engines by December 2026.

Even with this schedule, only around 60 engines will be available by the target deadline, making it unlikely that the delivery schedule will be fully met.

In addition to the present order of 83 aircraft, the HAL is set to sign a new deal for 97 more LCA MK1-A jets. The Cabinet Committee on Security has already approved this deal, further highlighting the strategic importance of the Tejas programme.

The launch of the third production line highlights HAL’s ongoing efforts to boost domestic fighter production and reduce reliance on imported aircraft.

However, engine supply constraints and production challenges remain key hurdles in meeting the ambitious targets set for the Indian Air Force’s light combat fleet.