Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Tejas rejected it, but Kaveri 2.0 could power AMCA; is GE’s dominance under threat?

Tejas rejected it, but Kaveri 2.0 could power AMCA; is GE’s dominance under threat?

India is trying to build one of the world's most complex defence technologies at home. Success could reduce dependence on foreign fighter jet engine suppliers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:05 AM IST
Tejas rejected it, but Kaveri 2.0 could power AMCA; is GE’s dominance under threat?

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jana Nayagan releases on July 23: Thalapathy Vijay to Pooja Hegde - Who is the highly qualified cast member?
Jana Nayagan6 min ago
2
Indian Air Force Modernisation37 min ago
3
Numerology horoscope today41 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day50 min ago
5
quote of the day1 hr ago