Tejas Transformed Into Stealth Fighter: DRDO’s ‘Swayam Raksha Kavach’ Makes Indigenous Jet Ghost To Enemy Radar

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force may receive stealth-capable indigenous fighter jets nearly a decade ahead of schedule. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has reportedly begun flight trials of its advanced electronic warfare system on the Tejas Mk1A light combat aircraft.

Known as ‘Swayam Raksha Kavach’ (Self-Defense Shield), the system is designed to make the jet almost impossible to detect on enemy radar. The aircraft is manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s public sector aerospace company.

Tejas Becomes India’s Stealth Warrior

India’s first fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is still nearly 10 years from production.

Meanwhile, the DRDO has already equipped the indigenous Tejas with stealth capabilities. The technology allows fighter jets to evade enemy radar and missile detection, making it extremely difficult for adversaries to track their movements.

Globally, stealth fighters such as the US F-35 and Russian Su-57 dominate air combat with similar capabilities.

‘Swayam Raksha Kavach’ Acts As A Protective Shield

Reports confirmed by Janes, a UK-based global open-source defence and security intelligence firm, indicate that the Tejas Mk1A is now undergoing tests with the Swayam Raksha Kavach system. The shield is designed as a comprehensive protective layer for the aircraft.

Developed by DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems, the system is expected to be fully operational by 2026. It manufacturing began in 2021 with the purpose to protect the fighter jet from both radar and missile threats.

The system also features a wide-spectrum Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), alerting pilots whenever the aircraft is detected by enemy radar.

Advanced Jammer Confuses Enemy Radar

The Swayam Raksha Kavach includes an Advanced Self-Protection Jammer (ASPJ) using digital radio frequency memory technology. It sends false signals to enemy radar, confusing adversaries and preventing them from detecting the fighter jet’s location.

Combined, the shield effectively converts the Tejas Mk1A into a stealth aircraft and make it extremely difficult to track during air combat.

Pilot Protection Enhanced In Modern Warfare

The Tejas Mk1A is India’s most advanced indigenous fighter jet to date. With the Swayam Raksha Kavach system, it becomes significantly more capable for modern aerial warfare.

Known for its agility and performance, the Tejas now offers enhanced safety for pilots during operations, especially against electronic and radar-based threats. In September, the government finalised a deal with the HAL for 97 Tejas Mk1A jets, including 68 single-seat and 29 twin-seat aircraft for the Air Force.