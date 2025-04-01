'Tejashwi Has Set Benchmark, Opposition Struggling To Catch Up: RJD MP Manoj Jha

By Pooja Mehrotra

Bihar Politics: When he speaks, his words reflect sensitivity. He raises issues that directly affect common people. Fearless and outspoken, he serves as a voice for many—whether it’s his own party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), migrant laborers, or ASHA workers. Bihar runs through his veins, and while he refrains from taking names, he frequently takes jabs at the BJP and its leaders. He openly admits that contesting elections makes him anxious. A strong admirer of Tejashwi Yadav, he believes that Tejashwi has significantly changed Bihar’s political landscape and that this election will be different. Today, we sat down for a conversation with RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of his speeches went viral for its emotional depth. Since then, whenever he speaks in Parliament, both the ruling and opposition parties listen attentively. His speeches frequently turn into viral reels. In an exclusive interview with India.com, he candidly discussed the Women’s Reservation Bill, historical figures like Aurangzeb, Babur, and Rana Sanga, and how revisiting outdated pages of history cannot solve today's unemployment crisis.

Is Tejashwi in a Hurry?

Ahead of the Bihar elections, the RJD has launched the ‘Maa-Bahin Maan Yojana’, promising Rs 2,500 in financial aid to economically weaker women. Additionally, Tejashwi Yadav has announced 200 units of free electricity in the state. With the Bihar Assembly elections expected in October or November, some see these announcements as a sign of political urgency. However, Jha firmly dismisses this notion, drawing a contrast between Tejashwi Yadav and Delhi’s AAP leadership, asserting that Tejashwi has set a high benchmark that the opposition is struggling to counter.

RJD’s Journey from Largest Party to Second Place

In the last election, despite emerging as the single-largest party, the RJD couldn’t hold its ground. When asked about the reasons, Jha did not acknowledge it as the party’s weakness but instead criticized the system itself. He advocated for strict enforcement of the Anti-Defection Law, demanding that leaders switching parties should be banned from contesting elections for six years. According to him, political defections, once considered mere horse-trading, have now escalated to a point where entire political stables are being transferred.

Fear of Contesting Elections

Manoj Jha also spoke about his own hesitation in contesting elections. He stated, “I am prepared. If my party asks me to contest, I will. But the high cost of elections is intimidating.” He further claimed that BJP has made elections even more expensive, making it difficult for many to compete.

RJD's Setback

Reflecting on RJD’s failure to secure the top spot, Jha pointed fingers at Nitish Kumar and the overall political system. He reiterated the need for stricter anti-defection laws, arguing that any leader who switches parties should be barred from contesting elections for six years.

He also recalled the 2015 Bihar elections, where RJD and Nitish Kumar’s party contested together, focusing on job creation. Tejashwi had pledged five lakh jobs, and the campaign gained traction. However, taking a dig at Nitish Kumar, Jha remarked, "Nitish Ji's conscience wakes up and goes back to sleep frequently. He is a leader who falls asleep without needing a lullaby."

On Political Horse-Trading and Iftar Politics

Jha humorously noted how horse-trading in politics has evolved, saying, "Earlier, it was about buying a few horses, but now entire stables are being shifted."

Amidst the Eid season, several political parties hosted Iftar gatherings in a bid to woo Muslim voters. Commenting on this, Jha emphasized that Iftar should remain separate from politics, stating, "Lalu Ji and Bihar’s culture have always embraced festivals like Chhath, Holi, and Iftar. Whether we win or lose elections, Iftar gatherings continue regardless of the political climate."