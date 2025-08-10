Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Deputy CM Of Having Two Voter IDs Amid Bihar SIR Row

In a shocking statement on the ongoing election row and Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers in two different assembly constituencies.

While addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav also asked if the Election Commission of India (ECI), Patna District Administration, and Lakhisarai District Administration will send a notice to the Bihar Deputy CM.

"Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha have two EPIC numbers. That too in two different assembly constituencies. In one, the age is 57, and in the other, the age is 60. This is also online on the Election Commission's application. The new voter list, which has been given to the district president of all the parties. This is also there in the new list," the RJD leader said.

"So now, who is doing fraud in this? People should know this... There can be only two things: either the entire process of SIR of the Election Commission is fraudulent or the Bihar Deputy CM is a fraud," he added.

"Now the question is, will the Election Commission or Patna District Administration and Lakhisarai District Administration send a notice to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha? Will any action be taken against Vijay Sinha? BJP is destroying democracy and the constitution... We have said many times that SIR is a big fraud. The case is in court as well, and we will present our case in court with full proof of what kind of fraud is going on. Now, what can be a bigger example than this that even after SIR, the name of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister is there in the voter list at two places. Even after revision and even after thorough revision," Tejashwi continued.