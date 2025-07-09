Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission Of Acting As 'Arm Of Political Party' Over Bihar Voter List Revision

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of acting as an "arm of a political party" over its decision to revise the voter list ahead of Bihar’s Assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI, Yadav said, "The Election Commission has become a wing of a political party... Will two people from Gujarat decide which Bihari voter can vote and which cannot?"

The RJD leader further alleged that the Election Commission has lost its credibility and accused it of preparing to systematically exclude poor people from the voters' list.

"The Election Commission has lost its credibility. Preparations are going on a large scale to remove the names of poor people from the voter list. First, their names are being removed, then their pensions and their rations will also be taken away," Yadav claimed.

Tejashwi Yadav, along with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined the INDIA bloc's protest in Patna against the voter list revision exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed also criticised the ECI and the ruling NDA, claiming they are causing hardship to the public.

"You can see that people are taking our call for protest seriously. The ruling parties, along with the Election Commission, are troubling the public. There are many questions - was the vote of those who exercised their franchise in the 2024 elections not valid? The current government will not be able to continue," he said.

Meanwhile, as part of the Bihar Bandh, Congress workers blocked roads and staged protests in Patna. In one instance, workers laid down on the road to prevent vehicles from passing.

"We will keep doing this until the government accepts our demands. We will fight to the extent our leadership says... The ruling party is only trying to confuse the people," a Congress worker said.

Another added, "Entire Bihar has been successfully shut down. The Mahagathbandhan is united against the rigging done by the Election Commission... We will not get up even if a car runs over us."

Leaders of the INDIA bloc also burned tyres and blocked roads at the Maner Assembly stretch of National Highway 30 in Patna district as part of the protest.

(With ANI Inputs)