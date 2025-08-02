Advertisement
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Voter List Omission; ECI, Patna DM Refute Claim

Tejashwi Yadav alleged his name was missing from the voter list. ECI clarified he's registered under a different EPIC number, while Patna DM confirmed his name remains at the same booth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Voter List Omission; ECI, Patna DM Refute ClaimImage: ANI

Days after the Election Commission of India completed its month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, alleged that his name was missing from the voter list. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted his claim.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that he couldn't find EPIC number RAXXXXX120 in the Digha Assembly Constituency in the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) published on August 1. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stated that the RJD leader’s name is indeed included in the draft SIR for Digha.

ECI records show that Tejashwi Yadav is registered with a different EPIC number—RAXXXXX228.

According to media reports, ECI sources confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav had submitted the EPIC number ending in 228 in his election affidavit.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegation made by the RJD leader, Patna District Magistrate Dr. Thiyagarajan SM stated that the name is still listed at the same booth where he previously voted. "It is available in the public domain. Everyone can see it," he added.

"Want to say very clearly that all the voters of Patna district are requested to have some patience. You can see your name in the draft by your name or EPIC number," he further added.

