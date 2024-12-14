Tejashwi Yadav Announces Freebie Of Rs 2,500 Under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' Ahead Of Polls In Bihar

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for next year, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday scoffed at the BJP that the 'one nation, one election' implementation would lead to reduced electoral expenditure.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister asked the Election Commission to hold assembly polls in the state, due in less than a year and said, "in a single phase, just like these were conducted in the past".

"What is the problem with elections being held in the current form?" Yadav said while responding to the simultaneous polls bills.

When the RJD leader was told that the BJP, which governs the Centre with its allies, believed simultaneous polls were necessary to reduce electoral expenditure, he retorted, "And what about the advertisements? The BJP loves publicity."

"Even in a poor state like Bihar, the government splurges money on advertisements. Just find out how much the NDA has spent on publicity since it came to power in the state 20 years ago and during its 11-year-rule at the Centre," Yadav said, PTI reported.

RJD leader further added that elections must be held in Bihar in a single phase like the way it happened in past.

He also announced the freebie Rs 2,500 monthly stipend to the state's women if the coalition helmed by the RJD formed the next government.

He further stressed that the monthly stipend scheme, named 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', was not a gimmick but a recognition of the fact that "well-being of the society is impossible unless our women are well off".

Yadav further targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said, "In the 17 years that we shared power with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we made him deliver on our promise of 10 lakh government jobs. He is now visibly tired and unable to govern the state. On the other hand, I feel I have realised only five per cent of my potential to serve the people."

(With PTI inputs)