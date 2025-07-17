Tejashwi Yadav Calls Bihar Govt 'Nakalchi Sarkar', Claims They Stole His Free Electricity Plan

New Delhi: Calling out the Bihar government a "nakalchi sarkar", Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused CM Nitish Kumar of copying his idea of providing free electricity.

The RJD leader stated that earlier, Nitish Kumar was against the idea of providing free electricity; however, after he proposed the scheme, the Bihar CM ended up copying it.

Ahead of Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that eligible domestic consumers across the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of cost starting August 1, a move set to benefit around 1.67 crore families.

"This same Nitish Kumar used to say that free electricity should not be provided. Tejashwi said, "200 units free" and today the "nakalchi sarkar" copied. They do not have their own roadmap and vision. They have no achievements", Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Addressing the issue of the Paras hospital firing incident, Tejashwi Yadav mentioned that no businessman wants to live in the state, mentioning that there is an "atmosphere" of fear.

"Businessmen in Bihar want to leave. All professionals want to leave here. There is an atmosphere of fear. Murders are occurring every day. There is nobody to pay heed. Criminals are going around fearlessly...Who is emboldening them?" Yadav said.

Earlier today, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar termed the firing incident at Paras Hospital in Patna as "unfortunate" and said the matter is of serious concern, particularly as the hospital has its own security arrangements.

Unidentified assailants opened fire inside Paras Hospital, targeting a prisoner who was admitted there for medical treatment, police said."

This is a very sad incident because the incident took place inside Paras, which is a famous hospital. It has its security system. The criminals breached it completely and went inside. This is a matter of concern, and we will review the security system of Paras, why it happened, and who was on duty, and draw the attention of the Paras management," DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI.

The DGP informed that the prisoner, identified as Chandan Mishra, was a notorious criminal and had been convicted in several murder cases. He said the deceased was originally sentenced to death, which was later commuted to life imprisonment upon appeal.