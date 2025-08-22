Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Tejashwi Yadav Confident Of Bihar Win, Says 'Nitish Kumar Won't Become CM Again'

Tejashwi Yadav, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Rally' held in Bhagalpur.

|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 09:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Tejashwi Yadav Confident Of Bihar Win, Says 'Nitish Kumar Won't Become CM Again'

BHAGALPUR: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the upcoming elections would be the last for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing confidence that Kumar would not return as CM again. Yadav, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Rally' held in Bhagalpur.

"This will be the last election of the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar again...Do you want an original CM or a duplicate?... We all need to be united and vote for change..." Yadav said while addressing the rally.

"Tejashwi Yadav will take everyone along with him..." he further stated. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on social media platform X, said that the 'Voter Adhikar Rally' had awakened the people and that the current government was formed by "theft," not by a public mandate.

"Look at the vote-thief government - This is anger against unemployment and inflation. This indignation is against two decades of poverty and migration. This revolution is against the theft of voting rights.

This is a people's movement - the people have awakened and understood that a government formed by theft is not the people's government," the post read. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah announced that he would be joining Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Rally' in Bihar on August 29.

"Rahul Gandhi ji took out a yatra in Bihar. I am going to join it on 29th August," CM Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The 16-day yatra aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

